West Seneca Library to close for a week

West Seneca's temporary library will close at 6 p.m. Friday while staff members put the final touches on the new library inside the West Seneca Community Center and Library building in a week.

The library plans to open its doors to the public at 10 a.m. June 25.

Any books due the week the library is closed will have the due dates automatically extended so patrons will not accrue late fees while the library is closed.

The library had been located in a double-wide trailer for the last year while construction of the new building took place. Most of the library's collection was put in storage.

The new building on Union Road next to Town Hall will include the library, recreation and other town offices, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce and Spot Coffee.