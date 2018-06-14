We have a winner – and another reader challenge

In recent days 39 readers voted online for their favorite colorful front door. Callie Banko’s pink door was the top choice. It received 48.7 percent of the votes.

The color: Coral Odyssey, by HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams.

Banko, who works in marketing, had this to say about the door on her Colonial-style home in West Seneca:

“We have lived there only about a year and a half. When we moved in, the door was dark green and we had dark green shutters. The house has siding and brick, and the brick is dark as well. It’s a nice house, but I just thought it looked like it needed something to brighten it up,” she said in a telephone interview.

“So I spent an incredible amount of time trying to figure out a color for the door. It was very annoying to my husband, Jim. I made many trips to Lowe’s and I would stand in the front yard and put the paint samples in front trying to figure out what looked best with the house. Eventually I thought I found the color and I said, ‘We’re going with it. If we have to paint it again, we’ll paint it again.’

"As soon as it was up, I loved it. It looked great,” she said.

Even though her husband’s friends made a few jokes about the choice of pink for a front door, the Bankos are happy with it now.

“I think my husband liked it once it went up,” she said.

And for our next challenge:

Last week, we called out for colorful front doors. This week, we're looking for photos of a single, eye-catching place setting for spring/summer – like the one above. It can be for inside or outside, bright or neutral, vintage or contemporary ... anything you dream up.

Maybe it's the recent "Outdoor Spaces" feature we wrote about a Snyder couple who love to entertain during the summer that got us thinking about pretty place settings. Or maybe it's just because we're hungry.

Think you have a real stunner? Email a photo to homeandstyle@buffnews.com. We plan to have readers vote on their favorite.

A few details: If we publish the photo online, we would like to include your name. We will not use your address - but we would like to indicate the town, village, city where you live.

There is a deadline: We need the photos by 6 p.m. June 19. And you can expect to see more reader challenges in the future.