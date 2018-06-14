'Vietnam War' and a different 'Hillary' on WNED's summer menu

After watching portions of "The Bachelorette" and previewing "The Proposal" (review coming Monday), I need to raise my IQ score back to where it used to be.

So it's time to share some information on coming programs on WNED-TV, the local public broadcasting station that spreads knowledge.

"The Vietnam War": The 10-part documentary from Ken Burns is back on Monday nights this summer, starting at 9 p.m. June 18. If you haven't seen it, it is worth the viewing. If you have seen it, it is worth viewing again.

"10 Modern Marvels that Changed America": This program about "engineering feats that made our civilization possible" is being carried on PBS' schedule at 8 p.m. July 24. The first focuses on the Erie Canal from Albany to Buffalo.

Here is a short synopsis of the program: "See how engineers connected our nation with bridges, rail networks and a continent-wide freeway system and delivered water from distant rivers to our kitchen sinks." Four nights earlier, WNED carries an entire documentary, "Erie: The Canal That Made America," which has previously aired. It is produced by WCNY, the PBS affiliate in Syracuse.

"Hillary": No, it's not about Hillary Clinton. It is a six-episode, 2016 series about the life of Sir Edmund Hillary, the first man to conquer Mount Everest 65 years ago. While PBS starts feeding the film to its affiliates on July 1, WNED doesn't start carrying it until it fits its schedule at 8 p.m. July 28.

It stars New Zealand actors Andrew Munro as Hillary and Dean O'Gorman as his lifelong climbing companion George Lowe.