Unifrax pours $67 million into Tonawanda plants

Motorists traveling the Youngmann Expressway have probably seen Unifrax's name emblazoned on the side of a Town of Tonawanda building.

What's less obvious from the highway is how much the manufacturer has expanded lately, to the tune of $67 million in combined investment.

Unifrax makes products for vehicles' emissions control devices. On Thursday, the company showcased a $34 million new building on Pirson Parkway that started operations in April. And late last year, Unifrax completed a $33 million investment in its existing, nearby plant on Fire Tower Drive.

The projects reinforce the importance of the Buffalo Niagara region to Unifrax's worldwide operations, which are in 13 countries.

"These two facilities have really been the focus of our investing over the last few years, and we're really proud to say that," said John C. Dandolph, president and CEO of Unifrax, which is based in Tonawanda.

Unifrax expanded to meet rising global demand for its products, and most of what is made in the Tonawanda facilities is exported, Dandolph said. "So we're investing locally, but these two assets really supply global customers in almost every corner of the world."

Unifrax's new building has 22 employees, producing insulation for catalytic converters. The insulation also holds prevents the catalytic converters from moving around inside a vehicle.

The production floor features a 60-meter-long kiln that can reach a temperature of more than 1,000 degrees Celsius. The plant has space for another manufacturing line that could be added in a year, said Dan Beringer, Unifrax's Western New York plant manager.

At the existing Fire Tower plant, which has 321 employees, the company added a manufacturing line that doubled its production capacity.

National Grid provided a combined $1 million in grants for Unifrax's two projects, supporting electrical service upgrades. The utility also provided $323,000 in energy efficiency incentives for a host of projects, including lighting, heat recovery and compressed air.

"Unifrax has been a model in terms of energy efficiency and implementation," said Ken Kujawa, National Grid's regional director. "They're very aggressive with improvements."

The Erie County Industrial Development Agency provided more than $1.9 million in incentives for the projects.