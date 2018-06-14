Treats Unleashed moving from Northtown Plaza to building once eyed for drug clinic

The last holdout tenant at the Northtown Plaza is moving to a building in Amherst once proposed as the site of a drug treatment clinic.

Treats Unleashed has leased 910 Millersport Highway, off Sheridan Drive, where Catholic Health wanted to open the clinic before intense opposition prompted its move to 210 John Glenn Drive.

The pet store couldn't negotiate an affordable lease with WS Development to return after the plaza's overhaul, said Joseph Leber, president of Saperston Real Estate, which represented Treats Unleashed and later listed 910 Millersport.

He said Treats Unleashed can hold events outside and will have do-it-yourself dog-washing stations at the larger space. The building's owner is spending $250,000 on renovations and the store should move in by August.

Only Treats Unleashed, a Dunn Tire that has found another site, and a new Whole Foods Market remain in the plaza.

"We understand, given the timing of things, that they had to move on. They have been a great tenant and good to work with. We wish them all the best in their new location,” said Brian Sciera, senior vice president for leasing for WS Development.