Three matches come down to the wire at Sargent & Collins Futures tennis

It was a day full of nail bitters and close calls Thursday at the Sargent & Collins, LLP Men’s $25,000 Futures Tournament at the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville.

No. 4 seed Deiton Baughman defeated Cornell standout David Volfson of Canada 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the first match of the day. Paul Krainik, the No. 6 seed, took down Maksim Tikhomirov 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 (2). Krainik will play No. 1 seed Lucas Gomez in the quarterfinal Friday.

Mateo Nicolas Martinez of Argentina defeated No. 3 seed Jose Pereira of Brazil 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (3) and No. 5 seed Alex Rybakov defeated Liam Draxl, a 16-year-old from Canada, 6-3, 6-2. Rybakov, the 2017 Sargent & Collins, LLP Futures Tournament champion, will play Martinez in the quarterfinal.

Quarterfinal singles matches will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. Admission is free and open to the public.

