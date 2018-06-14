Things to do in Western New York: June 15

5 to 9 p.m. at the Cobblestone District, Illinois Street near the KeyBank Center. Tickets $25 pre-sale here, $30 at the door, and $65 VIP, including food and drink specials.

The 10th edition of the Cobblestone District's celebration of barbecue, live blues and beer raises money for the Gateway-Longview social services agency. Barbecue lineup: Babz BBQ, BW’s Smokin’ Barrels, and Jake & The Fatman BBQ.

Live blues delivered by Hayden Fogle Band, Freightrain, That Gateway Band and Mom Said No. - Andrew Z. Galarneau

6 p.m. at Andrews Theatre (625 Main St.). No additional cost to attend the pre- and post-show activities; $10 discounts on performance tickets, which run from $20-$45 here, with the code "After Dark."

It's always a struggle to get young people to the theater. To that end, the Irish Classical Theatre Company's newly formed Young Professionals Committee is hosting a pre-show happy hour and post-show gathering for Friday night's performance of ICTC's production of "Lady Windemere's Fan."

The event includes happy hour specials, music by Kevin Sampson from 10 p.m. to midnight. - Colin Dabkowski

5:30 p.m. on the steps of the Buffalo History Museum (One Museum Court). Cost is $10 general admission and $5 for museum members. A season pass for four of these parties runs for $30 here.

The Buffalo History Museum's portico is one of the cooler vantage points in the city; it overlooks the colorful Japanese garden, Mirror Lake, part of Hoyt Lake and the delightfully designed Scajaquada . There are worse ways to spend a Friday evening than warm weather, pretty views and live music.

The first show of the 2018 slate features Verse, while free snacks, a cash bar and 15-minute tours of the museum are added perks. - Ben Tsujimoto