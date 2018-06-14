Terror charge filed over threatening calls to Buffalo City Hall

A 53-year-old Allentown resident was arraigned in Buffalo City Court this week after his arrest for allegedly threatening city officials and having illegal guns in his home, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Robert Agresto pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Judge Amy C. Martoche on one count of making a terroristic threat and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Agresto allegedly called Buffalo City Hall and left voicemail messages threatening city officials and Buffalo police officers. Investigators who went to Agresto's home recovered a rifle, a shotgun, ammunition and other military equipment.

The judge remanded Agresto without bail and issued orders of protection that included a stay-away order for City Hall.

Agresto is scheduled to return to court June 21 for a felony hearing.