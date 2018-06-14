Sluggish U.S. sales cause E&E's profits to drop

A slump in its U.S. markets caused Ecology & Environment's third-quarter profits to fall by 35 percent, the Lancaster-based environmental services firm said.

E&E's profits fell to $164,000, or 4 cents per share, from $252,000, or 6 cents per share.

Its revenues dipped by 1 percent to $23.7 million from $24.1 million as a 17 percent increase in sales at its South American subsidiaries nearly offset the 9 percent decline in its U.S. markets.

Most of the weakness in the U.S. was centered in its oil and natural gas markets, as well as the government sector, said Gerard A. Gallagher III, E&E's president and CEO.