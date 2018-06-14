Say it ain't so, Kyle Williams! Plates strike first – off the diamond – against Wings

Kyle Williams: A traitor to Buffalo sports? Maybe – at least in jest.

Thursday night marks the first of a four-game homestand in which the Buffalo Wings – the temporarily rebranded Buffalo Bisons – face the Rochester Plates, known usually as the Rochester Red Wings, at Coca-Cola Field.

Following a minor league baseball trend where teams adjust nicknames to reflect regional food specialties, the Buffalo Wings have unveiled limited-edition jerseys, related merchandise and game-night promotions based around the chicken wing from June 14-17. After a wildly successful debut for the Plates brand – predicated on the Nick Tahou's Garbage Plate – in 2017, the Red Wings are referred to as the Plates for every Thursday home game this season.

Given the Thruway rivalry between Rochester and Buffalo, the Red Wings/Plates stirred the social media pot Thursday, sharing an image of Buffalo Bills fan-favorite Kyle Williams donning a Rochester Plates hat before throwing out the first pitch at Frontier Field in Rochester last weekend.

It’d be a real shame if this got a bunch of RTs & people in Buffalo (especially the @BuffaloBisons) saw that one of their own - the great Kyle Williams - was a #ROCPlates guy. #TAFTP pic.twitter.com/U70xakNQu7 — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) June 14, 2018

Rochester is definitely Bills country, too, but it's still a stinging blow from the Triple-A baseball club to pit one of Buffalo's favorite athletes against the city he represents.

But there's background here, too. Red Wings social media and promotions manager Tim Doohan, a former intern with the Bisons under Brad Bisbing in 2010, thought quickly – and brilliantly – when he asked Williams to pose for a photo with a Plates hat on. Bonus points for forethought leading to a social media jab!

Read more about the Bisons' 10-day promotion, as The News' Amy Moritz interviewed team graphic designer Michele Lange, below:

And, if you now have a hankering for a Garbage Plate, look back at this related post – which was controversial in itself.