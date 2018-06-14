Sabres acquire Hickey, former BU captain, as part of deal for Fasching

The Buffalo Sabres have sent winger Hudson Fasching to the Arizona Coyotes and received two unsigned players in return to potentially add to the development pool – defenseman Brandon Hickey and forward Mike Sislo.

Hickey, 22, was the captain of Boston University this season, leading the Terriers to their second Hockey East championship as he had six goals and eight assists in 35 games. The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder was Calgary's third-round pick in 2014 and his rights were transferred to Arizona last June.

As a freshman, he played on the BU squad that advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four championship game and included current Sabres Jack Eichel and Evan Rodrigues and Danny O'Regan, the Rochester forward who was acquired from San Jose in February for Evander Kane.

Hickey has represented Canada internationally in the 2016 World Juniors and the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

Sislo, a 30-year-old right winger, had 23 goals and 24 assists in 68 games for Tucson of the AHL this season. He played 42 NHL games for New Jersey from 2013-16.

Fasching struggled with injuries and inconsistency in his three years with the Sabres after being acquired in a 2014 trade with the Los Angeles Kings. He had 12 goals and 18 assists this season for Rochester and did not collect a point in five games with Buffalo.