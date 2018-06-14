Royalton road closed because of creek bank erosion

The Town of Royalton announced Thursday morning that Ertman Road, a short rural road between Akron and Block Church roads, has been closed because of erosion along the bank of Tonawanda Creek.

The erosion was found between 8545 and 8552 Ertman. The only traffic allowed on the road will be vehicles owned by residents of the road, the town Highway Department said.

"We've had the road barricaded, down to one lane, for about four or five years," Highway Superintendent James Sparks said. But Wednesday night, the road partially collapsed and half a lane with its barricades fell into the creek, he said.

Sparks said there are only about six homes on Erdman Road.

Up until now, the Town Board has balked at the cost of repairing the road, Sparks said.