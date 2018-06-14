Reporters' Notebook: June 14, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from actor and singer Burl Ives, born on this date in 1909, “A thief will just rob you/ And take all you save/ But a false hearted lover/ Will lead you to the grave.”

ROLL ON THE RIVER – You’ve seen Buffalo’s historic E. M. Cotter fireboat. Maybe you’ve stepped aboard and toured it. Now, during the 18th annual Buffalo River Fest, you can take a ride. Cruises will depart at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Space is very limited. No children under 12 are allowed. There’s no charge, but donations are welcome. For reservations, call 823-4707, ext. 3.

Hours for the weekend festivities in Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St. near Michigan Avenue, are 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be live bands, vendors, “I Got It Bingo” and, from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, a children’s activity area. For more info, call 823-4707, ext. 2, or visit thevalleycenter.com.

Special attractions include the Rigidized River Fest Regatta for canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and homemade craft on a three- and six-mile courses, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. For info and applications, call 849-4780 or visit rigidizedregatta.com. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, there’s the InTomes.Com Fishing Derby. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and entry is free. However, those 14 and over will need a fishing license.

CAMP SEASON – A series of free Summer Reading and Writing Camps for Kids aged 7 to 13 will be held at Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road. Weeklong camps for various age groups will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 to Aug. 17. For info, call 823-2665 or email Tom McDonnell at tom@enlightenthedog.org.

South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon is sponsoring a free Summer Reading and Writing Camp for Teens from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays starting July 12 at Dog Ears Bookstore. For more info, call 823-2665.

Scanlon also is sponsoring Summer Sports Camps in South Buffalo for youngsters 8 to 14 from June 25 to Aug. 10 in boys and girls lacrosse and basketball and coed soccer. For info and applications, call 851-5169 or email rreid@city-buffalo.com.

JOB WELL DONE – Mike Marra, of Lewiston, job placement coordinator for Empower, formerly Niagara Cerebral Palsy, will receive the organization’s Neil and Mary Gruppo Service Award at the dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Niagara Frontier Country Club, 1058 Lake Road, Youngstown, following Empower’s annual golf tournament.

Buffalo Sabres alumnus Darryl Shannon will be on hand and auction prizes will include a corporate suite at a Sabres home game during the upcoming hockey season. Tickets are $60 and are available by calling 297-0798, ext. 120, or visiting empower-wny.org. Spaces also are still available for golfers.

** BUSTING BIAS – Four attorneys from the Buffalo law firm of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP will be panelists for a CLE (Continuing Law Education) program on “Implicit Bias, Diversity and Inclusion in the Legal Profession” from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Friday in Academic Complex Room 129 at Niagara University.

The moderator, partner John G. Horn, will be joined by partner Sheldon K. Smith and associates Adam W. Braverman and Anna S. M. McCarthy. The program offers 2 CLE credits in the state’s newly-mandated category of diversity, inclusion and elimination of bias.

Fee is $35, which includes a cocktail reception after the program. It is co-sponsored by the Niagara University Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equality and Mission. For info, call Rolanda L. Ward at 286-8420 or email ostapenko@niagara.edu.

