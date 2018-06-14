Record-breaking crowd participates in J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge

It was a busy night at Delaware Park as a record-breaking 14,145 runners and walkers from 391 Western New York companies competed in the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

The 3.5-mile road race featured employees from companies of all sizes and industry groups. Alex Simon, representing Erie County Medical Center, won the men’s race in 18:35. Nick Masiello from Wegmans was second in 18:58 and Jay List from Diamond Cutter of WNY was third in 19:00.

Kim Vona from Batavia Downs won the women’s race in 20:22, followed by Kelsey Gratien of Universal Healthcare in 21:01 and Mary Giza from Lancaster High School in 21:50.

Company team results will be announced later. Wegmans had the most employees participate, with 620 total entries. Ingram Micro had the second most with 518 while Kaleida Health had 408.