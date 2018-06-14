Prescott's Provisions sets opening in City of Tonawanda

Prescott's Provisions, a City of Tonawanda restaurant offering ambitious features like housemade pasta and live-fire cooking, plans to open June 26.

The building at 40 E. Niagara St. is feet from the Erie Canal, and will draw customers by water as well as road, since its front yard offers city-run boat parking.

Vincent Thompson, who led kitchens at BOSS, Buffalo Chophouse and Chez Ami, will offer pizza and burgers, but his menu goes much further.

Vegetables include heirloom tomatoes with goat ricotta and whey, fennel pollen, and a black sesame crisp, and hay-smoked crispy potatoes with spruce vinegar, sea salt and chives.

Housemade pastas include corn and Taleggio tortelli with shaved mushrooms, Parmigiano brodo, and black truffle, and ricotta gnocchi with a Love Road Farms poached egg, spring peas, maitake mushrooms, mint and lemon verbena.

Entrees include dry-aged Crescent Farms duck, apricot, baby turnips, farro, crispy kale, and jus, and lightly smoked wild salmon with charred cucumber, buttermilk, sorrel and salmon roe.

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday. Call 525-1260 for reservations.

Here's a copy of the opening menu:

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.