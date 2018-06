PLESKOW, Carol

PLESKOW - Carol June 13, 2018. Wife of the late Dr. Maurice Pleskow; sister-in-law of Lorraine and Barbara Pleskow; sister of the late Rene Levy. Graveside service today, Thursday, 2 PM at White Chapel Memorial Park, 3210 Niagara Falls Blvd., W. Amherst 14228. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.