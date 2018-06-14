PARKER, Joseph D.

PARKER - Joseph D. June 11, 2018, of Hamburg, NY; beloved husband of Natalie (nee Tarrio) Parker; dearest father of Joseph M. (Sarah) and Kelley (Michael) Boyer; grandfather of Jackson and Aurora Parker; son of the late Matthew and Laura (nee Cooper) Parker; brother of Patrick (Rosemary), Kathy Keane, Gary and the late Laura (Larry) Wolff and Matthew F. (Paula); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday, 6-8 PM and Friday 2-8 PM. Prayers Saturday morning at 9:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10 o'clock. Mr. Parker was a member of the US Steelworkers Local 2603 for over 20 years and trustee for multiple terms.