Panic! at the Disco to scoot to Buffalo

What a beautiful wedding!

A musical marriage between Panic! at the Disco and Buffalo is scheduled for the second leg of the band's North American tour, at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, 2019, at KeyBank Center.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at noon June 22, range in price from $35.25 to $75.25 and may be purchased at the KeyBank Center box office, through tickets.com or by phone at 888-223-6000. A random handbill policy will be in effect at the box office, beginning June 14.

Fans who pre-order "Pray for the Wicked," Panic!'s album set to drop June 22, through panicatthedisco.com before 7 p.m. June 21 will receive a code for first access to pre-sale tickets, on sale at 9 a.m. the day of the album launch.

Panic! at the Disco's last visit to the area was Town Ballroom in 2011, during which the band's original members covered Foster the People's "Pumped Up Kicks," Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" and The Darkness' "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" in a set that included a four-song encore.

Since the 2011 Buffalo stop, Panic!'s lineup has shuffled considerably - Brendon Urie is the last standing of the four original members and the only official member of the band.

