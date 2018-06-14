Outdoors Calendar

June 17 – Sodus Bay Open Team Bass Tournament, Sodus Point from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee $100. Sponsored by Sodus Point Bass Club. Call 585-727-4103 for more information.

June 26 – Buffalo Metro Chapter of Ducks Unlimited with be holding a Happy Hour at Big Ditch Brewing Company, Buffalo from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Dan DeLawyer at 607-331-8695.

June 27 – Safe Harbor Open Bass League contest, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Entry fee is $40 per two-person team. Call 828-0027 for more info.

June 27 – Purple Martin Public Banding Day, Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more info contact Carl Zenger at cpzenger@gmail.com. Meet at the Refuge Headquarters on Casey Road, Basom.

June 28-29 – 17th Annual Greater Niagara BassEye Celebrity Challenge. Reception at the Atrium at Rich Products June 28, fishing for bass and walleye in Lake Erie on June 29 from Safe Harbor Marina. For more info contact 204-2535.

June 29 – WNY Heroes/Innovative Outdoors Veterans Fishing Day as part of Operation B.O.O.T.S. out of Dunkirk Harbor from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch to follow at Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club, Dunkirk. Call Lynn Magistrale for more information on fishing or to donate your charter service at 630-5020.

June 30 – WNY Bassmasters Club Tournament, Sodus Bay from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet at the state launch ramp. Call Andy Full at 535-0908.

June 30 – Gander Outdoors Grand Opening, 880 Young Street, Tonawanda from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Displays, kids fishing pond, wind tunnel, adult casting contest, food and more. Contact Patty at 315-767-7754 if you are interested in setting up a display.

June 30-July 29 - Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $10,000 grand prize. www.loc.org

June 30 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s Tournament Picnic, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg from noon to 4 p.m.

June 30 – Safe Harbor Open Bass League contest at Dunkirk from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee is $50. Call 828-0027 for more info.

June 30 – A Dose of the Great Outdoors Beach Walk at Wilson-Tuscarora State Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 282-5154 for information and registration.

June 30 – Take a Kid Birding at Beaver Meadow Audubon Center, North Java from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5. Preregistration required by calling 585-457-3228.

July 1-August 31 – NYS Summer Classic Fishing Tournament. 9 species categories. www.nyssummerclassic.com.

July 4-15 – 28th Annual Stephen C. Harrington Memorial Erie Canal Fishing Derby from the Niagara River to Albion. Seven divisions: bass, sheepshead, northern pike, bullhead, walleye, carp and catfish. www.eriecanalderby.com for more information.