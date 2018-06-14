OLEJNICZAK, Annette (Christen)

Olejniczak - Annette (nee Christen)

June 10, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert; devoted mother of Lisa (Troy) Everitt, Robert (Judith) and Brian (Vicki) Olejniczak; loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Donna (late Al) Rex and Kathy Grabowski; sister-in-law of James (Geraldine) Olejniczak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Saturday at 9 AM. Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.buzkafuneralhome.com