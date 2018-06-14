Newton named principal at Bishop Timon-St. Jude

Former Tonawanda City School District Superintendent James P. Newton has been appointed principal at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School.

Newton has been a principal and assistant principal in Tonawanda and Amherst, and recently served as interim principal at Frontier Central High School. He is an adjunct professor at Niagara University and St. Bonaventure University.

“I am very excited about this opportunity while realizing the challenges confronting the school,” said Newton. “At the same time, I know the long and rich tradition of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School and the commitment and dedication of the Board of Trustees and other stakeholders, and their determination to restore this tradition is the primary reason I want to come out of retirement and continue my career."