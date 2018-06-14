National Vacuum tax break approved for new location

National Vacuum Environmental Services Corp. will be able to take its 15-year tax break to a new location, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board decided Wednesday.

The Niagara Falls environmental cleanup company plans to build a new headquarters on 8.5 acres it would buy from National Grid in the Vantage International Point industrial park on Lockport Road in Wheatfield. That's also where the NCIDA's headquarters are located.

In February, the NCIDA approved a tax break for a site on 56th Street in the Falls, but National Vacuum's plans to purchase that property fell through.

Its $2.62 million project would add an estimated 10 jobs to a current workforce of 38. National Vacuum's current plant is located on 47th Street in Niagara Falls.