MILITELLO, Paul I. "Paulie"

MILITELLO, Paul I. "Paulie" - Grief never ends, but it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It's the price of Love. It's been 12 years since you left. We love and miss you every day. You live in our hearts forever. Love, MOM, SISTERS

MICHELLE, LISA AND MARIA