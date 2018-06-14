Major issues stalled with as Albany's legislative session draws to an end

ALBANY – The cast members – legislators, staffers and lobbyists – are all here. The stage is ready.

Yet, in the theatrical stylings that define the frenzied end of the Legislature’s session each year in Albany, it seems as though everyone has forgotten their lines and where to stand.

No one seems engaged. No one seems to be bothered much that negotiations are stalled on major kinds of statewide issues that can highlight the end of session each June.

In short, there is no frenzy. Most everyone just seems to want to get out of town as soon as possible.

Some, like Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo so far this week, aren’t even at the Capitol as the final days of session drag on before the scheduled end comes Wednesday.

If there is a culprit, blame the personal politics of the major players.

The lack of deals, or near deals, on significant items of statewide interest comes as Cuomo and lawmakers are already fully engaged in their own re-election efforts.

As important, it’s happening because the Senate – due to the unexpected departure of a Republican lawmaker to military service – is now split at 31 members apiece in the two partisan conferences, and both are trying to political injure the other as they head before voters this fall to decide the future control of the Senate.

“At this point, they can’t even pass any bills that are important to them because they need the Senate Democrats to do anything," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, said of Republicans who still hold the legal majority party status in the Senate.

As a result, it has left the sides unable to negotiate on anything other than a purely local-related bill, such as a home rule request.

“I haven’t gotten an indication from the Senate that they are willing to entertain anything that’s important to us. So, in order to have that dance, you need two willing partners," Heastie said in an interview Wednesday in his Capitol office.

The situation has left longtime allies – Cuomo and Senate Republicans – sniping at one another. For 2,645 days – since Cuomo took office in 2011 through passage of this year’s state budget – Cuomo and Senate Republicans have enjoyed a peace arrangement that benefited both sides with various political equations.

But in the nine weeks since a breakaway group of eight Senate Democrats rejoined the mainline group of Senate Democrats, Cuomo and GOP senators have been engaged in a partisan row growing worse by the day.

Cuomo this week is on a tour promoting a measure that would restrict access to guns by teens suspected of being a danger to themselves or others. At his stops Tuesday, Cuomo repeatedly blamed the Senate Republicans for blocking the idea.

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, a Suffolk County Republican, unleashed a written barrage against Cuomo, saying he “threw in the towel" on the legislative session more than eight weeks ago and has, instead, been “both disengaged and disinterested in doing the people’s business."

Senate Republicans acknowledge their missing colleague – Sen. Thomas Croci, who left for Navy service – is causing a major problem in attempts to get any leverage on major issues. But they say there is also another explanation.

“I think the most significant thing in my mind is the politics has been elevated more so than in past years … The governor has a primary and the reaction to Cynthia Nixon seems to be driving some of the agenda," Sen. Patrick Gallivan, an Elma Republican, said of Cuomo’s Democratic primary opponent.

To be fair, the Legislature is working, although warring Senate Republicans and Democrats continue to wage floor battles. Bills are getting final passage by the two houses, such as banning tanning salons from offering their services to teens under age 18 and a new effort to make short-term safe houses available to victims of human trafficking.

Lesser matters, like the bill pushing through the Senate to make the wood frog the official state amphibian and final passage Thursday of a measure making available in New York vanity license plates that will read "Jamaican Bobsled Team," were also peppered throughout the legislative calendar.

“We took care of a lot of the global issues over the past few years and we tackled some large issues in the budget," said Assemblyman Sean Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat. “Certainly, what we have remaining is hundreds of bills that are important to the different Assembly districts across New York State." He cited a looming issue to deal with foreclosed properties in Erie County as one of the local issues to be addressed before lawmakers end the 2018 session.

The Buffalo News asked the key players for their priorities before session’s end.

It was limited. The Assembly Democrats did not offer any specific items. The Senate GOP, without specifics, cited measures involving school safety, sports betting, heroin and opioid addiction problems and a new bill involving teacher evaluations and charter schools.

The governor’s office cited: school gun safety, offshore drilling, bail and speedy trial changes in state law, bans out outside incomes of state officials, contraceptive coverage expansion and a measure opening the window for child sexual abuse victims to pursue criminal and civil cases against their abusers.

Sports gambling

The battalion-size contingent of lobbyists working on behalf of every group that might have a financial interest in sports gambling – from pro sports leagues to casino operators – are easily visible as they head in and out of meetings and grab lawmakers at the Capitol.

At stake is an effort to broadly legalize sports gambling – including via online means, such as a smart phone or tablet or home computer – on college and pro sports. It comes after the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision lifting a federal ban on sports wagering.

Stakeholders appear to have made the most headway in the Senate. Senate Republicans say the bill is a priority there, but Democrats have not yet signaled if they will support it. The issue was privately discussed for the first time in a conference Wednesday, but no final decisions were made about whether to put the bill to the floor. Cuomo is not publicly engaged on the matter, though lobbyists and their clients, such as NBA executives who traveled to Albany this week, have met with his staff.

The sponsors of the bills in the two houses this week matched up their measures so they are identical, a crucial step to advance both private talks and any hopes for passage this session.

There are doubts whether anything will happen. For starters, a number of Assembly Democrats believe the state has gone far enough in promoting state-sanctioned gambling. Next, there is the intra-industry competition as various segments – from Major League Baseball to racetrack operators and OTB corporations – vie for pieces of the dollar pie from sports gambling revenues that can be cut up in any number of which ways.

Further, the state in 2013 approved sports gambling ventures in four commercial casinos that have since opened. All that’s needed is for the Cuomo administration to issue regulations to govern the activities, which it has not yet done.

Finally, there is the cynical theory why sports gambling can die this session: campaign dollars and lobbying retainer fees. In an election year, politicians in all parties would be giving up potential huge sums from sports gambling interests by resolving the issue so quickly – at least in the way time is counted at the state Capitol.

Teacher evaluations

Among Cuomo’s earliest targets for criticism after he took office in 2011 was the state’s public school teachers and their unions. In 2012, in striking a deal to link student test performance to teacher job evaluations, Cuomo praised his deal as making New York “a national leader in holding teachers accountable for student achievement." Criticism over the linkage, which failed to fully take into account New York’s challenges between rich and poor districts and controversies over the Common Core program, led the state to put a moratorium on the test-score-linked teacher evaluations.

But the New York State United Teachers union wants a law decoupling the test results from teacher evaluations used in such matters as tenure decisions.

The Assembly has gone along with NYSUT and Cuomo has said he would sign a bill. The matter is stalled in the Senate, where Flanagan, the majority leader, on Tuesday put in a bill to decoupling the tests and evaluations. But he also put in a poison pill for NYSUT: expansion of charter schools in New York City. Heastie, the Assembly leader, termed the provision “cyanide” to his members.

Flanagan said his measure gives teachers what they want and also listens to parents “who want more choices for their children” by increasing charter schools downstate.

NYSUT President Andy Pallotta slapped at Flanagan. “I may have been born at night but it wasn’t last night,’’ he said, urging the Senate to pass a “clean” bill without strings attached. To make their point, NYSUT on Wednesday hired a brass band, bagpipers and a gypsy jazz trio to play in a state park located just below Flanagan’s Capitol office windows.

Anti-corruption measures

With the Buffalo Billion bid-rigging trial starting Monday in a Manhattan federal courtroom, the second such high-profile trial this year involving former top advisers to Cuomo, government watchdogs thought this might be the year for a slam dunk on bills to bring new transparency and oversight to government contracting. How some $1 billion in taxpayer-funded contracts were awarded to projects in Buffalo and Syracuse are at the heart of the upcoming trial.

It’s not been the case.

There are three bills at issue. One restores an approval oversight role for state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for certain state contracts. DiNapoli in a recent letter to Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Buffalo Democrat who has sponsored the bill but not advanced it, estimated that $30 billion in contracts have been OK'd without his oversight since the law was weakened in 2011.

Another bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Robin Schimminger, a Kenmore Democrat, would create what he calls a “database of deals," giving the public a searchable, web-based system for the public to use to learn about awards of state economic development grants. Another bill, also by Schimminger, would make the state’s Freedom of Information law apply to state-created private agencies that make spending decisions on behalf of the state – such as the state university-created entity that awarded the Buffalo Billion contract to LPCiminelli, whose former chairman, Louis Ciminelli, goes on trial Monday.

“It’s clear from recent events in the courts that we need improved internal controls for our economic development programs, which can include additional eyes watching or greater transparency,’’ Schimminger said Wednesday.

The ideas have been pushed the past couple years, but the Cuomo administration has opposed the efforts, lawmakers have said. In March, the Assembly put the database of deals and comptroller oversight powers into their one-house state budget bill – a measure that went nowhere but highlight Assembly priorities. The Senate also proposed a database of deals in March, but the final budget deal negotiated with Cuomo killed off the idea.

Switch ahead to mid-June and something weird has happened. Senate Republicans, who helped Cuomo block the initiatives in the past but are now in a nasty feud with him, recently approved both of the measures. And over in the Assembly? The measures are stalled. Supporters say Assembly Democratic leaders are caving to pressure by Cuomo.

“The governor’s not pressuring us,’’ Heastie said.

Things can always change on a dime in Albany. But, at least for now, those and other major issues are caught up in the unusual way the 2018 session appears to be ending: great dysfunction and with some sides seeming to want to hold onto an issue rather than negotiate a compromise.

“Quite honestly, there’s not a lot of conversations happening between the Senate Republicans and us,’’ Heastie said Wednesday when asked about the stalled transparency and oversight bills. “And, so, we’re not bottling up anything. I don’t think there’s been any productive three-way discussions on issues, including that.’’