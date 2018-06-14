Lockport man headed for prison in Depew sex crime

A Town of Lockport man, who had sex with an underage girl in Depew in 2016, will be sentenced to four years in prison after he admitted to a stack of probation violations Wednesday.

In November 2016, Johnathon O'Neil, 22, of Robinson Road, was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years' probation by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller.

But O'Neil, who was guilty of second-degree rape, admitted to Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Wednesday that he violated a restraining order, didn't comply with sex offender treatment, violated a personal curfew and moved without permission of his probation officer, among other violations.

Sheldon will officially impose the sentence Aug. 15, but the judge told O'Neil on Wednesday that he would serve four years behind bars.