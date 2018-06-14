Liquor license held by Chuck E. Cheese's in Amherst under scrutiny

The state Liquor Authority has launched an investigation into the latest outbreaks of violence at the Chuck E. Cheese's in Amherst as a member of the state Assembly wants to bar the sale of alcohol there.

Assemblyman Raymond Walter has joined Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa in asking the authority to revoke the venue's license to sell beer and wine.

"A liquor license is a privilege," said Walter, an Amherst Republican whose district includes the Chuck E. Cheese's on Harlem Road.

The authority is looking into Saturday's fight between two employees, other previous violent encounters and the high volume of police calls to the venue, said William Crowley, a spokesman for the agency. Authority officials also have requested a meeting with executives from CEC Entertainment, which operates Chuck E. Cheese's restaurants here and across the country.

"There are a number of recent incidents," Crowley said. "They're obviously on our radar now."

A CEC representative did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. Following Saturday's incident, which sent a teenage employee to Oishei Children's Hospital, the company issued a statement saying, in part, "The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority and we will continue to work closely with the community to ensure a safe environment for families.”

Three violent episodes have happened at the Chuck E. Cheese's at 4994 Harlem Road, at Sheridan Drive, since early 2017.

In the most recent, Amherst police said a 17-year-old employee suffered bruises and abrasions to her face and head after she was assaulted at work around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the assailant had been fired by the restaurant but returned with two unidentified people and physically fought with a worker she had argued with. The three suspects drove away before officers arrived, and the investigation is ongoing.

That came two months after a heated argument at the restaurant escalated into a physical melee involving about a half-dozen young adults. Video of the brawl was captured on a cellphone and posted to social media, where it went viral. And it came 15 months after a Buffalo woman was slashed in the face with a box cutter in the Chuck E. Cheese's parking lot.

In response to the two earlier incidents, the Amherst Town Board on June 4 met with CEC Entertainment representatives to lodge their concerns over safety at the venue.

The same day, the Town Board renewed Chuck E. Cheese's game room license but imposed a set of conditions intended to boost security. CEC Entertainment told board members the company already had taken steps to ensure patrons' safety.

Earlier this week, Kulpa said he wasn't happy that Saturday's fight came so soon after CEC officials offered their assurances to the Town Board and he called on the Liquor Authority to withdraw the venue's license. Chuck E. Cheese's sells beer and wine but not hard liquor.

Walter, for his part, pointed out the 123 times police have responded to the 4994 Harlem Road address over the past three years. Amherst police said it's possible some of those calls were for other businesses in the plaza, but most storefronts there have distinct street addresses.

"I can't think of any other place that has had that many police calls," Walter said. "I mean if that was a regular bar, that had 123 police calls, do you think the Liquor Authority would have hesitated to pull their license at this point?"

Walter this week raised his concerns to Crowley and to David L. Edmunds Jr., a deputy commissioner based in the authority's Buffalo office.

Crowley said the authority investigated the April incident but found the Chuck E. Cheese's had only about $60 in beer and wine sales that day, so it didn't appear alcohol triggered that brawl.

But Walter said the recurring incidents are a sign the facility can't keep control of customers, and workers, and can't be entrusted with the sale of alcohol.

Crowley told The Buffalo News the authority will investigate thoroughly the violent encounters as well as the level of police calls.

If the authority brings charges against the venue, the authority's board would hold a hearing and then take action ranging from not imposing any penalty to a suspension of the license up to canceling or revoking the license. The latter means CEC could not serve alcohol at any of its facilities in the state, Crowley said.

Meanwhile, a parent is raising concerns about a fundraiser for Maple East Elementary School in the Williamsville School District planned for Chuck E. Cheese's on Tuesday.

"The 6/19 event is a PTA function, planned and implemented by the parent group with no involvement by the school (or district). Apparently the date was booked some time ago. Attendance is strictly voluntary," Rita Wolff, a district spokeswoman, said in an email.

The parent, who asked not to be named, said she would not bring her family to the venue because of safety concerns and she questioned the decision to schedule the event there.

"Don't they read the paper?" she asked.