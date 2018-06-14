LEE, George H.

LEE - George H. Of Blasdell, entered into rest June 13, 2018, beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Shiel) Lee; devoted father of Katherine (Rick) Eckert, Cindy (Jim) Szyminski and the late Donna Lee, Donald Lee and Kevin Lee; cherished grandfather of Heidi, Amy and Tommy; loving son of the late Andrew and Minnie Lee; dear brother of Raymond, Howard, Robert, Doris, Marie-Jean, Ralph, Kenneth and Harvey; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 2-8 PM, where a Private Funeral Service will be held for family. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Lee was a former Deputy Mayor of the village of Blasdell. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com