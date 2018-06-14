Langdon named director of Niagara County IDA

Susan C. Langdon, who has been serving as interim executive director of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency since March, had the "interim" tag removed from her title, when the NCIDA board appointed her permanent executive director.

The board gave Langdon a raise from $79,000 to $90,000 a year in April. She was promoted from director of projects and finance to interim director in the wake of the death of Samuel M. Ferraro March 10.

Although an exact title hasn't been determined, Andrea L. Klyczek, NCIDA director of regional and international development, will be No. 2 to Langdon and also to Michael A. Casale, the county's acting economic development commissioner. Casale is expected to receive that post permanently next week. It also was held by Ferraro.