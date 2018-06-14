Lait Cru Brasserie adds liquor, patio en route

French-inspired West Side restaurant Lait Cru Brasserie has expanded its offerings, introducing liquor and custom cocktails, with a patio on the way.

The restaurant opened in 2016 in the Horsefeathers building, 346 Connecticut St. It previously offered wine, beer and cider with its menu.

With the approval of Lait Cru's liquor license, the restaurant started offering hard liquor on June 8.

Sarah Johengen, who is now Lait Cru's bar manager after stints at Oliver's and Sear, has developed a list of custom cocktails. Patrons may recognize her surname, because her father was Daniel Johengen, of Daniels in Hamburg.

The all-day restaurant offers dishes like sandwiches, salads and egg dishes for breakfast and lunch. French influences have grown even stronger in recent dinner menus. Bistro classics like French onion soup and steak frites have been joined by bouillabaisse, rabbit in mustard sauce and steak tartare.

A patio permit is pending, said owner Jill Gedra. When it comes through, Lait Cru will have a half-dozen patio tables.

The restaurant also stages Brasserie Brunch monthly, usually on the third Sunday. "We invite chefs from other restaurants to come in and cook brunch their way," said Gedra.

