KROLL, Sandra "DD" (Goraj)

KROLL - Sandra "Dd" (nee Goraj)

June 11, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Velmosky) Goraj;

dear sister of Christina (Terry) Dombrowski, Richard (Sue) Goraj and the late Judith (William) Minsterman and late Robert (Jo Ann) Goraj. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church, Friday at 10:00 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Valley Community Center, 93 Leddy St., Buffalo, NY 14210. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com