JUREWICZ, Helen A.

JUREWICZ - Helen A. Of Hamburg, NY, June 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Edward S. Jurewicz; dearest mother of Maria (John) Felski and Nancy (James) Demetriades; loving grandmother of Christopher Felski, Cara (Dale) Smith, Nicholas Demetriades and Rebecca Demetriades; great-grandmother of Alexander Smith. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 8:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 9:30. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mrs. Jurewicz was a proud Marine Corp Veteran of WWII. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com