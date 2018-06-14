How much do you look like your dad? Send us your photos for Father's Day

I'm not sure which of my parents I resemble more.

(One of our editors said he thought we should run a correction when I issued this Mother's Day challenge where I re-created an old image of my mother when she was in her early 20s since he wasn't convinced these weren't both photos of me).

But relatives always told me I looked more like my father.

I'd inherited my father's eyes and nose, they said, as well as his nearsightedness, work ethic, and calm, soft-spoken demeanor. How much do you resemble your father?

With Father's Day approaching, The Buffalo News is looking for photos of readers and their dads. Send us your favorite photos of you and your father to Qina Liu at qliu@buffnews.com and we may feature some of these on BuffaloNews.com. Please include your name, your dad's name and when and where the photo was taken for caption information.