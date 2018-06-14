HERRNREITER, Robert J.

HERRNREITER - Robert J. Born on July 13,1937 in Buffalo, NY, passed away June 10, 2018 in Delray Beach, FL. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christine Kotowski; his son, Glenn (Julie); daughter, Lori; as well as nieces and nephews. Bob was President and Founder of H&H X-ray Corporation, Lancaster, NY, Life member, Past Fire Chief and Past President of the Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Association, past President of High Point West Section 3, and 4th Degree member of Saint Vincent Ferrer Knights of Columbus #13996. Visitation will be Friday, June 15 from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at Palm Beach National Chapel, 10055 Heritage Farms Rd., Lake Worth, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, June 16 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 840 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach. FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent Ferrer Church Capital Campaign or Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Association.