Heroin dealer pleads guilty after selling to undercover officer

Jose Nazario, 38, of Buffalo, admitted in Erie County Court to selling heroin to an undercover officer three different times.

Nazario pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, all felonies.

Narcotics officers from the Buffalo Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office also found 25 grams of heroin when they executed a search warrant at Nazario's home on West Tupper Street, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Judge Sheila A. DiTullio set sentencing for July 26.