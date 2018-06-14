Gusto's guide to Buffalo's summer festivals

One thing Buffalo and Western New York don't lack? Summer festivals. Here's a look at what's coming through September.

JUNE

June 15: Buffalo River Festival. 6 p.m. Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St. Family event with live music, games, craft vendors, concessions and historical waterfront memorabilia and photos.

June 16: Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival. 8 a.m. Buffalo RiverWorks. 39 Ganson St. Dragon boat racing, family activities, raffles, vendors, refreshments. hopechestbuffalo.org. Free.

June 16: Discover Amherst Street Festival. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Amherst Street between Elmwood and Grant. Parade (noon), family activities, music, raffle, baking contest, horse and buggy rides and tours of Assumption Church. Free.

June 16: Music in the Woods Music Festival. Noon. Wood Spring Club, 2749 Four Rod Road, Marilla. Bands, food, picnic, swim, open house. woodspringclub.com. $10; ages 12 and younger admitted free.

June 23: Strawberry Festival. 3 p.m. Church of the Good Shepherd, 96 Jewett Pkwy. Strawberry shortcake, hot dogs, burgers, banjo band, basket raffle and lawn games. Rain or shine. goodshepherdbuffalo.org

June 23-24: East Aurora Art Society Outdoor 65th Annual Fine Art Show. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. East Aurora Middle School, 430 Main St., Aurora. eaartsociety.weebly.com. Free

June 23-24: Lockport Outdoor Arts & Crafts Festival. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street, Lockport. More than 200 arts and crafts vendors.

June 24: Wurstfest. Noon at Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St. German-American festival with traditional Bavarian food, drink and music. 823-4707. $2.

June 29-30: Lake View Founders Day Celebration. 5 p.m. June 29, 11 a.m. June 30 at Lake View Athletic Fields, 6560 Burke Road, Hamburg. Food, beer tent, bounce house, music, Civil War re-enactors, skydivers, fireworks, baking and chili contests, lakeviewcommunityassociation.com

June 29 to July 1: Ellicottville Summer Music Festival. Gates open at 6 p.m. Holiday Valley Resort, 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Ellicottville. Uprooted with Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root, Functional Flow, Dennis DeYoung, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. $25-$45.

JULY

July 5-8: Queen of Heaven Carnival. 6 to 10 p.m. July 5 (Super Cruz Night), 6 to 11 p.m. July 6, noon to 11 p.m. July 7 and noon to 9 p.m. July 8. Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. Food, games, carnival rides, music and beer tent. qofhcarnival.com

July 6: Scharfest. 5 p.m. Scharf’s German Restaurant, 2683 Clinton St. This sixth annual event is held under the tent, Oktoberfest style, with German food, drink and music.

July 7: Buffalo Book Fest. Noon. Western New York Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St. A gathering of printers, book artists, and lovers of the craft. 348-1430. wnybookarts.org Free.

July 7-8: A Taste of Buffalo. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 8. Along Delaware Avenue near Niagara Square. Food, drink music, dance party, demonstrations. Noon July 7, celebrity chef Marc Forgione. tasteofbuffalo.com

July 12-15: Galbani Italian Heritage Festival. Outer Harbor, Furhmann Boulevard. Italian food, drink, music, a cooking stage, demonstrations and entertainment. buffaloitalianfestival.com

July 13-15: Macedonian Festival. 5 p.m. July 13, 11 a.m. to midnight July 14, noon to 11 p.m. July 15. Sts. Cyril & Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church, 4785 Lake Ave, Blasdell. Traditional Macedonian food, baked goods, live music, folk dance, cultural exhibit. $1

July 13: Fort Erie Friendship Festival 2018 Friday Night Concert. 7 p.m. HTZ FM Concert Stage. Mather’s Arch Park, Dominion Road, Fort Erie, Ont. Ascot Royals, Light Years and DJ OZ E. Free.

July 14: Buffalo Niagara Blues Festival. 12:15 p.m. Silo City, 120 Childs St. The 15th annual festival includes music by David Bromberg Quintet, Tom Hambridge Review, Keesha Pratt Band, Josh Paxton, Rev. Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys. 555-1212. $20-$45.

July 15-22: Canal Fest of the Tonawandas. Along the Erie Canal in Tonawanda and North Tonawanda. Food, drink, rides, craft show, contests, parade, fireworks and music. canalfest.org

July 15-22. Friendship Festival. Mather Arch, Fort Erie, Ont. Free concerts, amusement rides, food, drink, family activities, Geronimo Skydiving Team, antique motorcycle show.

July 16-21: Genesee County Fair. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 16-19, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 20 and 9 a.m. to midnight July 21. Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 East Main St. Road, Batavia. The 179th fair has demolition derby, family activities, music, tractor pull and 4-H shows. gcfair.com. $5 per carload.

July 20-22: Grease Pole Festival. 5 to 11 p.m. July 20, noon to 11 p.m. July 21 and 22. Augustin “Pucho” Olivencia Community Center, 261 Swan St. The 49th annual ethnic festival has games, rides, live music, entertainment, food, Hispance food, dance, arts, crafts.

July 20-22: St. John’s Lawn Fete. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 20, noon to 1 a.m. July 21, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22. St. John the Baptist Church. 2021 Sandridge Road, Alden. Food, beer tent, kids games, live music, fireworks, raffles and theme basket raffles. stjohnalden.com

July 22 and 29: Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival. 2 p.m. Outside the Buffalo Museum of Science (side lawn), 1020 Humboldt Parkway. The 23rd annual outdoor jazz festival features 10 acclaimed international and local jazz bands. Free.

July 23-29: CMC International Jazz Festival. Historic Colored Musicians Club, 145 Broadway and other venues. More than 150 performers on seven stages throughout the city. Outdoor concerts are free; indoor concerts are $25 to $35 per show; festival passes are $105 to $145. cmcjazzfest.com

July 25: Taste of Orchard Park. 5:30 p.m. North Buffalo Street, Village of Orchard Park. Food and entertainment. orchardparkchamber.org

July 27-28: Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival. 5 p.m. July 27 and 2 p.m. July 28. Cobblestone District. More than 30 bands on five stages over two days. cobblestonelive.com. $25-$100.

July 27-29: Lebanese Festival. 5 to 11 p.m. July 27, 2 to 11 p.m. July 28, noon to 8 p.m. July 29. St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Drive, Amherst. Mediterranean Lebanese food, music, dancing, children’s games . stjohnmaron.org. $1.

July 28: 49th East Aurora Street Festival & Sidewalk Sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along Main Street in East Aurora. More than 100 vendors, plus, crafts, food, Irish dancers, music, demos, chalk walk.

July 28-29: The Wild America Nature Festival. 10 a.m. July 28 and 10 a.m. July 29. Panama Rocks Park, 11 Rock Hill Road, Panama. Nature programs, walks, arts and crafts, live bird shows by Wild Spirit and more. Hosted by the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History. 782-2845. panamarocks.com. $10-$15 adults, $5-$8 ages 6 to 12; ages 5 and younger admitted free.

July 28: Disability Pride Parade and Festival. 10:30 a.m. Live entertainment, free food, activities, vendors . Coca-Cola Field, One James D. Griffin Plaza. Free.

July 28: My Generation Music Festival. 2 p.m. Former Earl’s restaurant location, 12139 Route 16, Sardinia. Four bands, classic car/cycle cruise-in, food and craft vendors. $5 per vehicle.

July 28-29: SerbFest 2018. 10 a.m. to midnight July 28 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 29. St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church Cultural Center, 177 Weber Road, Lackawanna. Ethnic food, beverages, music, dancing, tours of church. $1

July 29: Rubber Ducky Festival. Noon. Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, 5067 Townline Road, Delevan. See 700 endangered and protected real ducks, geese and swans, guided bird tours, music, food and rubber ducky races. $2-$5.

July 31, Aug 1-4: Music & Arts Festival of the Tonawandas. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 31, 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 1, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2, 8 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 4. Tonawanda Gateway Harbor Park, along the Erie Canal and other locations. Five-day festival with music, family activities, art and food. tonawandasgatewayharbor.com. Free.

AUGUST

Aug. 2-5: Eden Corn Fest. 3 to 11 p.m. Aug. 2, 3 to midnight Aug. 3, noon to midnight Aug. 4 and noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 5. American Legion Post 880 grounds, 2912 Legion Drive, Eden. Food, drink, entertainment, contests and parade. edencornfest.com

Aug. 2-5: Fourteen Holy Helpers Summerfest. 5 p.m. Aug. 2-4; following noon Mass on Aug. 5. Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish, 1350 Indian Church Road, West Seneca. Four days of bands, snacks and dinners, prizes and family fun. 674-2374

Aug. 8-19: Erie County Fair. Gates open noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 8, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 9-19. Hamburg Fairgrounds, 5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg. Food, midway rides, family entertainment, animals and music. $10 general, $7 seniors and free for ages 12 and younger. (Grandstand concerts are extra.)

Aug. 11-12: Lewiston Art Festival. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Along Center Street in Lewiston. Paintings, jewelry, sculpture, photography, ceramics and various other artwork. Plus the annual Chalk Walk Competition, food, drink and music.

Aug. 12: Ukrainian Heritage Festival. Noon. 200 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Ethnic food, music and entertainment. holytrinitybuffalo.com. Free.

Aug. 24-26: Egyptian Festival. 4 p.m. Aug. 24, noon Aug. 25, 26. St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church, 350 Wheatfield St., North Tonawanda. Authentic Egyptian food, family and kids activities, church tours, Coptic/cultural gift shop, basket auction. Free.

Aug. 24: Infant of Prague Church Lawn Fete. 5 p.m. Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Rides, games, food, petting zoo, kids activities, basket raffle, barbecue dinner, beer tent, entertainment, games of chance. iopparish.com

Aug. 24-25: Northwest Jazz Festival in the Village of Lewiston. 5:45 p.m. Aug. 24 and noon Aug. 25. Center Street, Lewiston. Music, food and wine vendors and jewelry vendors. coreymcgowan.com. Concerts are free; preferred seating for headlining acts is $20.

Aug. 25: Bierfest. 5 to 11 p.m. Sharf’s German Restaurant. 2683 Clinton St., West Seneca. Craft bier tastings and music by the Auslanders (7 to 10 p.m.)

Aug. 26: Wild Wing Festival. Noon to 5 p.m. Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, 5067 Townline Road, Delevan. See 700 endangered and protected ducks, geese and swans. Plus music and food. Guided tours of the birds. $5 admission; $2 guided tours. gooseneckhillwaterfowlfarm.com

Aug. 30: Pizza and More Fest. 5 to 9 p.m. Tonawandas Gateway Harbor Park, 1 Young St. Tonawanda. Annual Pizza Fest has been expanded to include other pizza-ish dishes, sides and more food variety. tonawandasgatewayharbor.com. Free admission, tickets for food and beverages.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1: South Buffalo Irish Festival. Noon to 10:30 p.m. Cazenovia Park Casino, Warren Spahn Road. Irish music, food, dance, drink and kid activities. Bands include Emish, Dady Brothers and McCarthyzim.

Sept. 6-9: Niagara County Peach Festival. 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 6-7, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 8-9. Academy Park, Lewiston. The 61st annual festival has peach shortcake, food, carnival rides, vendors and parade. lewistonpeachfestival.org

Sept. 8: Taste of East Aurora. 11 a.m. Main Street, East Aurora. Featuring local cuisine. petconnectionsprogramsinc.com

Sept. 9: Ukrainian Festival. Noon. St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Tonawanda. Ukrainian food, beer, music and dancers plus vendors, baskets, raffles. Free.

Sept. 15: Hamburg Oktoberfest. 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Hamburg Memorial Park, Union and Lake streets, Hamburg. German food, drinks, car show, music and dancing at 11th annual festival. bncb.org. Free.

Sept. 15: Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation Festival. 2 p.m. Riverfest Park, 249 Ohio St. Music, artisans and food trucks. $7-$10; ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

Sept. 15-16. Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival & Highland Games. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 15 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16. Krull Park, 6108 Lake Road, Newfane. Highland games, craftsmen demonstrations, kid activities, clan village, music and more at the 18th annual event. niagaraceltic.com. 778-7711. $8-$25; ages 12 and younger are admitted free.