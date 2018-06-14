GRAHAM, Barbara P. (Pinkston)

Entered into rest June 10, 2018. Wife of the late John Graham, Jr.; dearest mother of Brian Keith, Sr. and his wife Crystal Keith of Huntsville, Alabama; grandmother of Brian Jr. and Ashleigh Keith; also survived by other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Friday, June 15, 2018 from 12 noon to 5 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10 AM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 226 Cedar St., where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Rev. Joe L. Fisher officiating. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com