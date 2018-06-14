Glendale Development completes Nickel City Lofts renovation project

Glendale Development, an apartment development and management firm owned by Matthew Cherry, is wrapping up work on the conversion of a former warehouse on Barker Street into the new Nickel City Lofts, now slated to open this summer.

The Tonawanda-based company, which acquired what was a two-story vacant building from Daniel A. Schwartz in March 2016, converted the 34,200-square-foot structure into a mixed-use project with 21 luxury apartments and commercial space, as well as 21 secure indoor parking spaces.

The project included the addition of a third floor and construction of a new 140-square-foot addition on the east side of the building to accommodate handicapped parking access.

Located on 0.53 acres at 31 Barker, between Main Street and Linwood Avenue, and just south of Bryant Street, it's just north of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, making it within walking distance for medical workers.

The brick-and-steel-frame complex offers a mixture of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments in loft or "multilevel" designs. There are four units on the first floor and 17 on the upper two levels.

It features "spacious floor plans," hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, tiled showers, in-unit laundry, high ceilings with exposed brick, and secured building access. Sizes range from 894 to 2,333 square feet, while rents start at $1,300 per month.

Construction will be completed by mid- to late August, but Glendale has started leasing the units early. The building will be featured as one of the stops on the free Buffalo Living Tour on Saturday.

Originally built in 1930, the building formerly housed the Kepa3 Gallery and Peter Fowler Studio but was acquired by Glendale's Cherry and Harry Illenz for $875,000. Plans by Silvestri Architects initially called for a $2 million conversion, including adding the third level and a total of 26 parking spaces, but that price tag was later raised to $4.99 million by June 2017 when Glendale went to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for tax breaks.

Cherry and Glendale have frequently worked in the past with Rochester developer Robert Morgan, whose companies have been under investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney over their financing of real estate projects. Morgan's son and nephew were indicted on bank and wire fraud charges last month, along with mortgage brokers Frank Giacobbe and Patrick Ogiony of Aurora Capital Advisors in Buffalo.

There is no indication that Morgan Communities or Aurora were involved in the Nickel City Lofts project.