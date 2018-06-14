Students from Public School 31 parade to the Flag Day ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, June 14, 2018.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Students from Public School 17, 31 and 45 parade to the annual Flag Day ceremony.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Commander Debra Ransom, Army reserve Chanthini Taylor-Dixon, and Army sergeant Darryle Taylor take the trolley to the ceremony.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
A student has decorative headwear for Flag Day.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Joseph Dispenza, the president of Forest Lawn Cemetery, gives a welcome speech to the crowd.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Dawne McNeal, the assistant principal of Public School 54, leads students to the ceremony.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
School Board member Paulette Woods gave a district welcome speech.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Students from Public School 54 wait in line to retire their flags.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Malia Bridgers, a second grade student from Public School 17, wears flag sunglasses.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Active military personnel and veterans salute the flag at the start of the ceremony.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
A wreath sits on a chair to honor the founder of Flag Day, Sarah Hinson.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
George Barton, Tom O'Connell and Paul Wackowski folded the flag after lowering it at Hinson's grave.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Public School 54 students hand over their flags to firefighters before burning.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Dawne McNeal, the assistant principal of Public School 54, hands old flags to students to be laid for retirement.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Captain David Mann receives old flags from students for retirement.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
A participant waves American flags during the ceremony.
Shuran Huang/Buffalo News
Students parade to the Flag Day ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Buffalo Fireman from left, Jeff Kane, Greg Lorenc, Eddie Vazquez, and Captain David Mann from Engine 19, at the Annual Flag Day Parade and Ceremony with 620 students from Schools 17, 31, and 54, with a brief presentation followed by a Flag Retirement Ceremony where flags are burned respectfully at Forest Lawn Cemetery , in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Share this article