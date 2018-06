Smiles at Food Truck Rodeo at Buffalo History Museum

Photo: 1 / 83

Larkin Square, City Hall and the Buffalo Niagara Marriott aren't the only homes to food-truck gatherings. A monthly Food Truck Rodeo pops up at the Buffalo History Museum, with the first of the summer on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. See the trucks and the eaters who took part in the event themed "Halloween in June."