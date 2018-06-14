BuffaloNews.com
Smiles at Taste of Vegan at Resurgence
Matt Weinberg/Special To The News
Photo:
1
/ 49
Friday, June 15, 2018
How popular is vegan food? Enough where the WNY Vegfest organizers had to schedule two sessions to accommodate interest in Taste of Vegan, a fundraiser for the annual August event. See who hung out in Resurgence and sampled vegan fare.
