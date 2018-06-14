BuffaloNews.com
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant: Restaurant review
Hibachi chef Harry Zheng puts on a show as he prepares hibachi dinners. He sends up a pillar of fire.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The hibachi dinner can be ordered from the kitchen as well. This is the steak and shrimp combination hibachi dinner with fried rice and mixed vegetables.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant Hibachi & Sushi Bar is at 4060 Maple Road in Amherst.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hibachi chef Harry Zheng starts with some fancy utensil tossing.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The first thing Zheng prepares is the fried rice and noodles.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
After the rice and noodles, Zheng prepares the mixed vegetables.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
After the rice and noodles, Zheng prepares the mixed vegetables.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
He prepares the meat and fish last. This is the steak.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
He prepares the meat and fish last. This is the steak.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the steak hibachi prepared in the dining room with fried rice and mixed vegetables.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
He grills the shrimp.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the shrimp hibachi prepared in the dining room with noodles and mixed vegetables.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lastly he prepares the scallops.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lastly he prepares the scallops.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the scallop hibachi prepared in the dining room with fried rice and mixed vegetables.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Owner and sushi bar head chef Titan Li prepares some dishes.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the sushi appetizer with assorted sliced raw fish on vinegar rice.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The sushi appetizer is assorted slced raw fish on vinegar rice.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Owner and sushi bar head chef Titan Li prepares some dishes.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Takosu is sliced octopus in a special vinegar sauce.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Clockwise from front are the sushi, shashimi appetizer and takosu.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A hibachi chef prepares a meal for a group of customers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant Hibachi & Sushi Bar's sign.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant Hibachi & Sushi Bar is at 4060 Maple Road in Amherst.
