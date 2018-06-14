Prep Talk Female Athlete of the Year: Kayla Blas

The Buffalo News has honored the top scholastic athletes and teams as part of the Prep Talk Awards. The 2017-18 Female Athlete of the Year is Kayla Blas, a senior at Sacred Heart. Blas played field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse and is heading to Northwestern in the fall to continue her field hockey career. Take a look at Sacred Heart's Blas, The Buffalo News' Prep Talk Female Athlete of the Year.