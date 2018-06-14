Former kindergarten teacher sentenced in child pornography case

A former Brockport School District kindergarten teacher and summer youth camp counselor was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison and 15 years of supervision upon release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Roland Yockel II, 31, of Hilton, convicted of receipt of child pornography, was ordered by U.S. Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to pay $7,200 in restitution to victims.

Prosecutors said Yockel was employed as a kindergarten teacher and held positions with the Hamlin Town Recreation Department as a summer youth camp counselor, program assistant, health director and camp coordinator.

Yockel traded, received and possessed about 6,000 images and videos of child pornography, including material that depicted the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In July 2017, Yockel was identified by U.S. Homeland Security Investigation special agents in Phoenix involved in a child pornography probe with investigators from New Zealand. That investigation identified individuals who used an internet application to receive and distribute child pornography.

During a Nov. 21, 2017, raid at Yockel’s home, Homeland Security agents seized devices found to contain about 5,500 images and 247 videos of child pornography.