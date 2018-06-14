FINALDI, Mary Ellen (Crowley)

FINALDI - Mary Ellen (nee Crowley)

Born in Buffalo, NY, December 23, 1937, passed away November 26, 2017, in her home in Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter of the late Jeremiah and Catherine Crowley; beloved wife of the late Richard Finaldi; sister of the late Patricia (late James) Hoodmaker and late Joseph (Patricia) Crowley; cherished aunt of Michael (Judith) Hoodmaker, Kathleen (Vincent Bamrick) Crowley, late Eileen Crowley, Daniel Crowley, James (Robin) Crowley and Jeanne Donovan and several great-nieces and nephews. A Mass celebrating her life will be held Saturday, June 16, 9:30AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family site), 1901 South Park Avenue, Buffalo.