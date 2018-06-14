Evans Police arrest Grand Island woman on cocaine possession charges

Evans Police arrested a Grand Island woman after a stop and search of the vehicle she was driving revealed she was in possession of 7.6 grams of crack cocaine, Evans Police said.

Julia Fort, 30, was charged with criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic drug and criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, Evans Police said.

Evans Police also confiscated more than $900 that was on Fort's person.

The drugs and cash were seized after Evans Police stopped Fort on South Creek Road and executed a search warrant on her and the vehicle she was driving. The warrant execution was the culmination of an investigation by Evans Police into drug sales in the town.

Fort was being held Thursday at the Evans Police station, pending arraignment.