DuBOIS, William Edward

DuBOIS - William Edward Suddenly June 10, 2018. Loving husband of Yvonne T. (nee Stephens) DuBois; father of Edward Jonathan DuBois; cherished son of Rev. George William and Maryetta (nee Spencer) DuBois; brother of Crystal Renee Callahan and Luritta Danielle DuBois; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. DuBois was a graduate of Hutch Tech High School and co-owner of EDDJ Landscaping and Cleaning Services. He will be forever remembered for his "gift" of helping people. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 11 AM at Jordan Grove Baptist Church, 1264 Kensington Ave., where Funeral Services will follow at 12 noon. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Share condolences at

