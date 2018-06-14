Don't see the Buffalo house flippers scheduled on HGTV? Don't panic

First the much-anticipated "Risky Builders" was bumped from its February air date in favor of the Winter Olympics, now viewers hoping to tape its June 24 debut are finding the show doesn't exist in their TVs' channel guides.

The first episode of the show, which stars Williamsville-based house flippers, features a home on Tonawanda Creek Road in Clarence. It's scheduled to air at 2 p.m. June 24. But some local cable providers' channel guides, as well as TVguide.com, have "House Hunters International" scheduled in that spot.

Never fear, said Chelsey Riemann, a spokeswoman for the HGTV network. It's merely a glitch with the guide.

"They sent the updated schedule out to the listing services yesterday, so the new info should be available today or tomorrow," said Amy Hammontree.

"Risky Builders" would have aired either way, and viewers taping the "House Hunters International" episode that was listed in that time slot would have actually recorded the local show in its place. But the absence of the show's title in the guide made it difficult for viewers searching for the show without knowing the scheduled air date.