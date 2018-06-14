DANHAUSER, Mary Elizabeth

DANHAUSER - Mary Elizabeth 91, of Clarence, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 4, 2017, at her daughter's home in Houston, TX. She is survived by her two children, her daughter, Lynn (Harold) Eaton of Houston, Texas, and her son, David (Jackie) Danhauser of Logansport, Indiana. She is lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Carmen, Erin, Kelsey, and Brian. A remembrance service will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 10:00 am at Clarence Presbyterian Church at 9675 Main Street.