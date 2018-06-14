Colden Elementary takes Gold Prize in national school gardening contest

Colden Elementary School has been named the Gold Prize winner in a school gardening contest sponsored by J.M. Smucker Co., the Orville, Ohio, manufacturer announced.

As a result of its win in the Smucker Away From Home third annual Get Out and Grow Garden promotion, Colden Elementary will receive a $15,000 cash award towards establishing a new school garden.

The school will also receive a visit from two-time Paralympian and two-time medalist for Team USA Evan Strong.

Independence High School in Independence, Kansas, was the Silver Prize winner and will receive a $5,000 cash prize. Twenty schools were each awarded Bronze prizes and $500 cash towards the making of a school garden.

Smuckers representatives said the goal of the promotion is to help schools develop gardens that encourage hard work and healthy eating habits among the nation's students.