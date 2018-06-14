Charter fined $2 million for breaking promise to expand cable network

Charter Communication was hit with a $2 million fine Thursday after state regulators ruled that it failed to expand its Spectrum cable network as promised after an acquisition two years ago.

The state Public Service Commission imposed the penalty on Thursday after rejecting Charter's claims that it had met its obligations to expand its cable network following its 2016 acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

Charter said it met those obligations, but the PSC disagreed, saying that more than 18,000 of the addresses that the company said were part of the build-out actually fell within its existing cable network. Charter had agreed to expand its network to about 145,000 unserved or underserved homes by May 2020 as a condition for the PSC to approve the merger two years ago.

"We required Charter to make significant investments in its network,” said John B. Rhodes, the PSC's chairman, in a statement. “Our investigation shows that Charter failed to meet its obligations to expand the reach of its network to unserved and underserved customers at the required pace and that it failed to justify why it wasn’t able to meet its obligations."

Charter disagreed, contending that the company has expanded its network as promised. The company was required to add more than 58,000 homes to its network by May 2018.

"Spectrum has expanded its network infrastructure to bring broadband to tens of thousands of residences and businesses in New York state; we exceeded our last commitment and we continue to meet our merger obligations," Charter spokeswoman Lara Pritchard said in a statement.

Charter has been under pressure to meet its network expansion goals almost from the start. The PSC determined a year ago that it had missed its expansion target for May 2017 and reached a settlement with the company that required it to add nearly 37,000 homes to its network by December and then meet further milestones every six months after that.

The PSC fined the company $1 million for not meeting the December target and added an additional $1 million penalty for not showing that it had a good reason for not correcting the shortfall and meeting its expansion target by mid-March.

As part of the settlement last year, Charter was required to put $1 million in an escrow account to pay for equipment to provide computer and internet access to low-income users. The company also filed a $12 million letter of credit with the state, which New York could draw upon if the company missed its deadlines for expanding its network.